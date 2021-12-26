SnowSwap (SNOW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,826.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $42,826.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00009305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.80 or 0.07960454 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,856.85 or 0.99818515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

