Soda Coin (SOC) Achieves Market Cap of $26.55 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and $882,726.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.