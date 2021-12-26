SOLVE Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.80 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $54.80 million and $3.77 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

