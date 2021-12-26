SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.78 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. SOMESING has a market cap of $169.96 million and $4.78 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

