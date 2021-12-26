Sonar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $234,574.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Sonar has a total market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $234,574.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.15 or 0.08058193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.21 or 0.99976011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

