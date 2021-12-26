Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,978. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.