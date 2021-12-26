Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 372,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,106. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

