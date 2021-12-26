South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Investec started coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 25,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.