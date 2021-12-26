SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $390,262.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,306,867,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

