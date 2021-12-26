SparksPay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $26,817.17 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,897,498 coins and its circulating supply is 10,663,971 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.