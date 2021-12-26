SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 353,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,098 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

