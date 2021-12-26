SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $117.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $136.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.21.

