SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.4% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $46,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 138,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.42. 451,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.66 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

