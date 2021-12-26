Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 15,300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.22. 2,374,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,646. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

