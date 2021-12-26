Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 10,685 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.20. 701,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52.

