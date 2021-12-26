Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.92. 29,595,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

