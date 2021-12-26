Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 11,813 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 207,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. 5,845,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,127. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.