Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,478 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,669 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

DKS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.