Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The company has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

