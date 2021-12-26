Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 79,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.24. 13,978,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

