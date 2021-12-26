Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.83. 1,435,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

