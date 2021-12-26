Spectrum Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $27,361.43 and $4.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00306380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.