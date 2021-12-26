Spore Market Cap Tops $5.70 Million (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Spore coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spore has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $41,444.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spore has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

