Stakinglab Achieves Market Capitalization of $621.75 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $621.75 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

