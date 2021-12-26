Standard Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $437,356.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $437,356.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.09 or 0.07934198 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,892.86 or 0.99773832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.