Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Shares of SHW opened at $338.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

