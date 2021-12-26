State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,474 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

