State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,944 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,944,000 after purchasing an additional 737,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,655,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares during the period.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

