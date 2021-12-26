State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.14 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $3,901,677.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,296 shares of company stock valued at $47,989,495 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $223.37 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

