State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,675,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

