State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.05 Million in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of VSCO opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

