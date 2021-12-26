State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,697 shares of company stock worth $21,475,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

