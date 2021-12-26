State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,125 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

