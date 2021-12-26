Stealth Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1,510.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011179 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars.

