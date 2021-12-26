Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Stipend has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $295,008.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,529.27 or 0.99986416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063679 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00295646 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00462202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00158690 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,923,295 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

