Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,503,007 shares of company stock valued at $35,049,699 and have sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.