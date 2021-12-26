StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43.

StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years. StoneCastle Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

BANX stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $71,946. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

