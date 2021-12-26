StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $458,653.16 and $43.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,494,002,442 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

