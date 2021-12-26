SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.39 or 0.07947877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.30 or 0.99990897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

