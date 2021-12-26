Swarm Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,340.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $8,340.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

