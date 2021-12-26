Swerve (SWRV) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Swerve has a market cap of $5.18 million and $1.82 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,219,145 coins and its circulating supply is 16,025,698 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

