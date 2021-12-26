SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,207.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $14,207.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00298382 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009162 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011276 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003578 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017064 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000155 BTC.
SYNC Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
Buying and Selling SYNC Network
