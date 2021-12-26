SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,207.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $14,207.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00298382 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network's total supply is 158,025,441 coins and its circulating supply is 125,299,960 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

