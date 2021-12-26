SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.