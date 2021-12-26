T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.