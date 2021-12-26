Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $994,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,506,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

