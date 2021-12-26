Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,991,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 122,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,177,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,860,000 after buying an additional 256,206 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $120.68 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.