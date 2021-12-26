TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 1,074,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.19.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

