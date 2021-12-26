TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $74.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.89 million. TechTarget posted sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $263.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.99 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

