Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

