TenX (PAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $218,974.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, TenX has traded 4% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and $218,974.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

